Book of the Month: 'Sisters in Arms' A novel of Black women in WW II

September 21, 2021  

Tigner

Tigner

Photo courtesy of Kaia Alderson

Kaia Alderson loves history, so much so that she decided to tell the unknown story of the first all-woman, all-Black Army Unit, the 6888th Battalion. Kaia Alderson’s debut novel, Sisters in Arms is a fictionalized account of the 6888 Army Postal Battalion.


Grace Steele and Eliza Jones may be from completely different backgrounds, but when it comes to the army, specifically the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC), they are both starting from the same level. Not only will they be among the first class of female officers the army has even seen, they are also the first Black women allowed to serve.

Sisters in Arms  is available today on www.blackbookstore.com 


