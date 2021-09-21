 Skip to content

Book of the Month: ‘The Love Songs of W. E. B. DuBois’ by Honorée Jeffers

September 21, 2021   |  

Tigner

Tigner

View Author Posts

The Love Songs of W. E. B. DuBois by Honorée Jeffers follows the life of Ailey, the daughter of an accomplished doctor and a strict schoolteacher, raised in the City but spends summers in the small Georgia town of Chicasetta, where her mother’s family has lived since their ancestors arrived from Africa in bondage. Growing up, she struggles with this duality, a battle for belonging that shapes her identity. On one side are her exacting parents and her imperious, light-skinned grandmother Nana Claire, to whom skin color is paramount. On the other, Ailey feels the pull of the “deep country” of her mother’s land-tending family, whose forebears endured the horrors of slavery and Jim Crow.

In Jeffers debut novel, she tackles issues of racism, classism, feminism and colorism. The Love Songs of W. E. B. DuBois is available today on www.blackbookstore.com


Posted in

Lisa Yolanda George shares how to celebrate life in her new book

By Tigner

Book of the Week: ‘Daughter of Mine: Innocence Broken’

By Tigner

Book of the Week: ‘Memoirs of a Slave’ by Darrow Fowler

By Tigner

Debut novel ‘Ace of Spades’ a mashup of ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Get Out’

By Nia Lee

Kaia Alderson celebrates the 1st all-female, all-Black US Army unit during WWII

By Brittany Mackins

‘Take A Hint, Dani Brown’ book 2 from the exciting Brown sister series

By Nia Lee

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.