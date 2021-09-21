Fugees reuniting after 25 years

Ready or not, here they come.

The Fugees are reuniting for their first tour in 25 years. Wyclef Jean, Pras and Lauryn Hill are regrouping in celebration of their 1996 sophomore album and breakout classic The Score.

The 12-city tour will kick off tomorrow, Sept. 22, in a currently undisclosed location. They’ll then take a short break and reconvene on Nov. 2 in Chicago with ten more dates following that, which will include stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Miami. The party will also head overseas with additional concerts being held in London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed from the gate we would not just do music — we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again that God has brought us together,” Wyclef Jean told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Lauryn Hill had everyone talking last month when she reunited with Nas on his latest album King’s Disease II and ripped the Hit-Boy produced track “Nobody.” According to a tweet by D.C.’s Capital One Arena, tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 24.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” L Boogie added in the statement.

Check out Nas and Lauryn Hill trading bars on “Nobody” as well The Fugees tour dates below.

September 22 – NYC @ TBA

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 7 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

November 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 28 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

December 4 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

December 6 – London, U.K. @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

December 18 – Ghana @ TBA