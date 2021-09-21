Gayle King becomes a grandma (photos)

“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King can officially add grandma to her titles. Oprah’s best friend revealed on Monday, Sept. 20 that her daughter Kirby Bumpus recently gave birth to a son, Luca Lynn Miller, with her husband, Virgil Miller.

“Please allow me to introduce to the world Luca Lynn Miller. His middle name Lynn. Virgil lost his brother earlier this year so little Luca has his uncle’s middle name. His initials are LLM so we call him LL Mill. LL Cool Mill,” the proud grandmother shared along with a few pictures.

King revealed that she met the little tyke for the first time on Friday when she traveled over the weekend to see her daughter after she returned home from the hospital.

“I left the set, got on a plane, and I actually beat her home Friday, because it took so long to get released from the hospital. It was the Lion King scene where they hold the baby up. That’s how I felt about this child. I have wanted to be a grandmother for a long time. It’s really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about it. I was holding him, Kirby was like, ‘You have to support his neck.’ I said, ‘Yeah, OK, I actually know how to do this.’ But I am so grateful,” King said.

King also gushed over her family one more time about her joyous weekend and can’t wait to return to see her family’s newest gift.

“Congratulations to my favorite daughter and favorite son-in-law. Now I have a favorite grandson. I didn’t even wanna hand him back when he was crying. I didn’t wanna let him go,” she said.

Check out Gayle King doting over her new grandson below.