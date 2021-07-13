Gayle King bans unvaccinated relatives from Thanksgiving vacation

Gayle King plans to “ban” unvaccinated relatives from her Thanksgiving celebrations.

The 66-year-old presenter addressed the “problem” of people not taking up coronavirus vaccinations so she’s decided to take drastic action with her own family in the hope it will make them change their minds.

Speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, on “CBS This Morning,” she said, “I don’t know how many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life.’ I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban [from] Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”

The infectious diseases expert had appeared on the show on Monday, July 12, 2021, to discuss the importance of getting the vaccine, particularly in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant.

“We really need to get more people vaccinated because that’s the solution. This virus will, in fact, be protected against, with the vaccine,” he said.

King previously admitted having the vaccine had given her her freedom back because she’d spent the last year “so afraid” to leave the house in case she contracted COVID-19.