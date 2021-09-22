Gabrielle Union gets vulnerable in new memoir ‘You Got Anything Stronger?’

Gabrielle Union has just published her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger? and, similarly to her first, she’s serving up some major gems.

After her best-selling memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine released four years ago, Union has dug even deeper in this second book, publicly unveiling a level of transparency that was new for her.

In a video interview with ESSENCE, Union says, “With the first book there were a lot of chapters I left out because I knew I wasn’t ready to face the public and have meaningful, impactful conversations about those chapters.

“With this book, I needed to be ready. If I was going to put it in there, if I’m going to really stand in my truth, I need to be emotionally, spiritually, financially prepared for what may come and all of the possibilities.”

In one of the chapters of the book, Union talks about the importance of being your own yes and affirming yourself. When asked when she started to be her own yes, Union said, “When I was waiting so desperately for outside validation that never came and I felt like a joke and a loser and I felt like this public failure at everything. And you’re just waiting for someone to come along and be like ‘no you’re amazing.'”

She concluded, “I encourage more of us instead of being the ‘pick me girl’… choose your da– self.”

Union describes You Got Anything Stronger? as her “most vulnerable” and this small excerpt confirms that she doesn’t hold back in her latest release. In the book, she highlights her expanding career, surrogacy journey, and the birth of her firstborn, Kaavia James Union Wade. She also challenges racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability.