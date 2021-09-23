 Skip to content

Dr. Dre ordered to pay millions in legal fees

September 23, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Dr. Dre and estranged wife Nicole Young during happier times. (Photo credit: Jen Lowery / Splash News)

The legal fees surrounding Dr. Dre’s pending divorce continue to mount up and now The Chronic hitmaker has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to pay another $1.55 million. Nicole Young’s legal bills will cost an estimated $3 million and the NWA producer will now be required to pay $1 million toward the remaining balance of her expenses, as well as $550,000 in other charges relating to the case. According to the report obtained by The Blast, Nicole Young’s attorney fees and charges will be covered up until July 2, 2021 but that could increase as the divorce continues.


In July, a judge ordered Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, to pay Nicole Young more than $3.5 million per year. Nicole will receive nearly $300K per month, every month, until such time that she remarries or dies in a temporary spousal support order. She was seeking $2 million per month but the judge cut that number down immensely. Nicole filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in 2020 after being married for 24 years. The couple has adult children and she is also contesting a prenup. In July, the two were declared “legally single” due to “irreconcilable differences” as the divorce pursues.

Earlier this month, the split escalated even more as Dr. Dre accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of embezzling money from his recording studio business. Dr. Dre claims young stole $353,571.85 from a bank account set up for his Recording One studio located in Sherman Oaks, California. The lawsuit claims Dre and Nicole both were listed in charge of “maintenance and control” of the studio’s assets and Dre’s wife was able to deposit checks and transfer money from the account. As the divorce continues, Nicole has been removed from the business trust for the company.


The lawsuit also stated that Nicole Young “decimated” the bank account and accused her of “embezzling and stealing money from the company’s bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations.”

