You’ll want to resume passing the Courvoisier after the company’s latest move

Courvoisier has pledged $1 million to help Black businesses recover from the pandemic under their Foundation 1828 initiative.

The Cognac brand was founded by Felix Courvoisier in 1828 and became a house that emphasized the importance of community, and supported the local artisans in its hometown of Jarnac, France.

Courvoisier is tapping into that same spirit of entrepreneurship and continuing its mission in the form of a $1 million financial commitment over five years to aid Black and minority small-business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S. facing hardships as a result of the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurs come in many different forms, from all walks of life and varying income levels. Courvoisier recognizes the importance of nurturing that drive, passion, and creativity in these individuals around the globe — especially for those who may have the odds stacked against them,” said Jon Potter, managing director of Maison Courvoisier in a press release. “Foundation 1828 is designed to unify our mission and make a lasting impact by assessing the critical needs of underserved communities in our key global markets to build authentic programming that will provide long-lasting benefits to entrepreneurs for years to come.”

Courvoisier has also entered a multiyear partnership with the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. The partnership aims to equip the Black business community with critical resources like educational materials, financial support and mentorship opportunities.

As part of the partnership, Courvoisier will sponsor a virtual session for Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Day during the National Urban League Conference on Sept. 30.

At the conference, three Black small-business finalists from National Urban League’s membership will have the opportunity to pitch their business plan to a panel of judges and win $75K, $50K, or $25K to fund it.