What Octavia Spencer is doing to help health care workers

Octavia Spencer is donating breathing monitors to U.S. hospitals to assist during the pandemic.

The 47-year-old actress admitted she felt “helpless” watching the health crisis unfold but hopes her gesture can go some way toward easing the pressure faced by medical staff.

She announced: “I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time.

“Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much-needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients.”

One member of the medical staff tweeted to explain how Spencer’s donation helped.

Tweeting under the handle @LeaderNuro, they shared a selection of photos and wrote: “Thanks to a very generous donation helping staff to stay safe. Thank you #MIKU #OctaviaSpencer for allowing staff to complete assessments without entering the room. (sic)”

In response, the actress replied: “Thanks for all you’re contributing on the frontlines! (sic)”

The Hidden Figures actress urged her followers to find ways to “give back” during the pandemic, as well as stressing the importance of adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Click continue to read more.