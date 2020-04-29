COVID-19 exposes and exacerbates existing crisis in the prison system

It’s no secret that the jails and prisons have been understaffed and overcrowded and that the quality of care provided to prisoners is poor at best. Add a global pandemic to the mix, and you have a recipe for disaster.

For some reason, the justice system doesn’t view incarcerated persons as human or as having rights. They often are denied basic needs such as food, water, clothing and health care. And despite all of the organizations that advocate for prison reform and institutions that work tirelessly to improve prison conditions for inmates, the lack of funding for these initiatives has prevented any real change or improvement.

COVID-19 has had a ripple effect on all of the injustices and inhumane treatment of those individuals behind prison walls. Even without the prisons being overcrowded, the nature in which incarcerated persons are housed, are fed, spend recreational time and receive medical attention violates the social distancing order put in place.

Prisoners do not have the luxury of practicing social distancing and are therefore at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and continuing to spread it. There is a shortage of COVID-19 tests for those in prison, so the rate at which inmates are tested and cared for after receiving positive test results is almost nonexistent.

Some of the incarcerated individuals who were forced to endure these disease-ridden conditions have reacted violently, causing injuries and death inside the prison walls and further increasing exposure and contraction of the disease.

Lerae Funderburg

Lerae Funderburg, Esq. is a mother of two beautiful children under the age of 5, and the Founder and Managing Partner of Funderburg Law, LLC. Funderburg Law, LLC, is a boutique law firm that specializes in entertainment and business transactions, and estate planning. Lerae has received extensive drafting and negotiating training, particularly in the areas of music and film, from top-notch industry professionals. Lerae brings excellence, professionalism, integrity, and humility to every issue presented. Her philosophy for success is individual attention coupled with high quality work product, completed on time and always with the client’s overall vision in mind. She is very passionate about everything she does and brings that same passion in assisting her clients to achieve their goals with the law in mind.





