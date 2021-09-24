DJ Phoenix explains why having fun is a must while rocking the crowd

Born to Dominican parents and raised in the hip-hop capital of world, Ana Contreras, known to party-goers as DJ Phoenix, has a special kinship with music. Her father was a musician in the DR and his love for music bore a heavy influence on his daughter. While she is actively making her presence felt in her native New York City, the 23-year-old has only been at it for three years. Interestingly, in such a short amount of time, she’s found a niche in combining both of her cultures into her mixes, which makes for a rare sound that her fans and followers have come to love.

Phoenix took a break from the 1s and 2s to talk to us about what motivates her and why she insists on having fun while on set.

City: New York

Style / Genre: Open Format

Social Media Handle: Iam_Djphoenix

How did you come up with your DJ name?

It took me a while to come up with my DJ name initially because I wanted to make sure that it was catchy; something people couldn’t forget. I tried to have my friends and family help me pick out a name, but then I realized that it had to be something that I liked and resonated with — no one else. So, due to the fact that I was just starting my spiritual journey around that time and that my Instagram handle was “_evolving” — I decided that DJ Phoenix was the perfect name for me.

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or a gig?

Apart from the fact that I try my best to read the crowd — regardless of where I’m at, I realized that being myself is the best option for me. I feel like if I’m not having fun during my DJ set, no one else will! So I try to make sure I play music that’s guaranteed to make people get up and dance.

What are two of your favorite albums to listen to when you’re not in the booth?

It is very difficult to pick only two, but I think these two depict my personality perfectly:

1. JAY-Z: Magna Carta Holy Grail

2. LAURYN Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Music for Special Occasions:

What songs would you recommend for the following special occasions?

1. Exercising: “Let It Bang” — A$AP Ferg ft ScHoolboy Q

2. Reading: “Green Eyes” — Erykah Badu

3. Start My Day: “What You Know” — Two Door Cinema Club

4. Weddings: “Besame Mucho” — Andrea Bocelli

5. House Party: “Jump Around” — House of Pain

6. Inspiration: “Essence” — Wizkid Ft Tems

Best in the City:

1. What’s your favorite drink?

I love Mojitos!

2. Get a Tattoo?

The last dope tattoo I got was at Red Dragon Tattoo.

3. Best late-night breakfast spot?

For me, there’s nothing like leaving a club and going to get a chimi (chimichanga) at one of the local Chimi Trucks in Washington Heights!

Finish the Sentences:

The best way to move a crowd is… Playing a crowd favorite.

That odd track that I throw on to catch the crowd off guard is… “Medicina De Amor” — Raulin Rodriguez

Practice [and] research is important because… You always want to be prepared.