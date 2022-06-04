DJ Hercurock earned his mixing stripes in the streets of the South Bronx

DJ Hercurock hails from the mean streets of the South Bronx where he was exposed to many musical influences at an early age such as soul music, salsa, rock, and street-corner doo-wop.
DJ Hercurock became the youngest, professional club DJ in New York City, and was hired by The Best of Friends which owned five nightclubs where he was the house DJ. When he moved to Queens, DJ Hercurock became one of New York’s premier street DJs and has worked with hip-hop icons Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash, and music mogul Russell Simmons.
For years, I never wanted to tell the story. I got it from the Flintstones because what happened was they were looking for like a Hercules to play a story and they called him Hercurock. Back in the day, I was a bodybuilder, and I was a DJ. I heard it one day when I was sleeping and it just kind of fit. Back in the day, you had to have a DJ name. I used to DJ with Grandmaster Flash and Kurtis Blow. So that was my DJ name, and I just said I’m going to make this the baddest thing rocking. I started using a lot of those clips from that episode in my radio show.
I’ve always had a love for music. My mother grew me to love music. Back then, we had the advent of FM. So I loved the Stylistics, the Delfonics, and the Shine Lights. Then I got into the disco days being from New York City. There used to be a lot of disco back when I came up and started. People don’t really know that before I started really spinning records, I would go and hustle. I could hustle all day long. But then all of sudden, the DJ bug bit me back around 1976 and I came out to be a street DJ. I had built my own speakers, and then I bought some other speakers because you had to have a real sound system to compete. We had DJ battles in the parks. It wasn’t so much a rap battle, but it was a sound system battle. You had one dude on one side of the park and another on the other side of the park.