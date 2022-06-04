DJ Hercurock earned his mixing stripes in the streets of the South Bronx

DJ Hercurock became the youngest, professional club DJ in New York City, and was hired by The Best of Friends which owned five nightclubs where he was the house DJ. When he moved to Queens, DJ Hercurock became one of New York’s premier street DJs and has worked with hip-hop icons Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash, and music mogul Russell Simmons.

How did you come up with your DJ name?

For years, I never wanted to tell the story. I got it from the Flintstones because what happened was they were looking for like a Hercules to play a story and they called him Hercurock. Back in the day, I was a bodybuilder, and I was a DJ. I heard it one day when I was sleeping and it just kind of fit. Back in the day, you had to have a DJ name. I used to DJ with Grandmaster Flash and Kurtis Blow. So that was my DJ name, and I just said I’m going to make this the baddest thing rocking. I started using a lot of those clips from that episode in my radio show.

Where did you get your love for music?