Universal Hip Hop Museum under construction in Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York is the birthplace of hip hop. Now, a new museum is under construction to permanently honor the music genre’s roots. This week the city of New York and L&M Development Partners closed on a $350 million grant and will begin construction on Bronx Point, a mixed-use development coming to the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx.

Under the first phase of the project, Bronx Point will construct 542 permanent affordable housing units. The building will also be the permanent home of Universal Hip Hop Museum. Hip hop legend Kurtis Blow will serve as chairman emeritus of the museum. He has been one of the initiative’s champions since the idea was first announced.

