Renee Foster shares career travels from the world of journalism to the Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York City.

Renee Foster shares journey that led to Universal Hip Hop Museum

More from Rolling Out

Renee Foster with battle rapper and hip-hop pioneer Sparky D. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Music Industry Videos
Renee Foster shares journey that led to Universal Hip Hop Museum
Screen Shot 2023-04-04 at 8.03
Business Videos
Ms. Cat, a tax and finance expert, to host the Woke Money Conference
Nyla Simone of Power 105.1 FM (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Music Industry Videos
Power 105.1's Nyla Simone shares which rapper inspired her to go to college
68DEF973-348F-4796-A5CA-2F23E0C51F58
Entertainment Videos
Wiz Khalifa plays George Clinton in 'Spinning Gold'
stacii-jae-720x960
Reality TV Videos
Stacii Jae Johnson conveys joy that Oprah chose her to host 'Put a Ring On It
Hip-hop pioneer and battle rapper Sparky D. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Music Industry Videos
Sparky D demands recognition for her contributions to hip-hop
Screen Shot 2023-04-02 at 10.48
Entertainment Videos
Stephanie Mills, Nephew Tommy, Erica Campbell discuss 'Pride' movie
Singer, actress, and business owner LaDawn Taylor. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Business Videos
LaDawn Taylor shares her journey from Disney to Harlem entrepreneur
IMG_6068
Music Industry Videos
Def Jam's Pap Chanel shares details on upcoming EP 'Paptivities' at media mixer
Morgan State University Choir performs at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Music Industry Videos
Morgan State University Choir sings Black national anthem at HBCU Night (video)
Superhero DJ Jon Quick at Cove Lounge (Photos courtesy of DJ Jon Quick)
Music Industry Videos
DJ Jon Quick rocks Madison Square Garden for 2nd annual HBCU Night
Spinning Gold Premiere
Entertainment Videos
'Spinning Gold' celebrates premiere with live performance by George Clinton
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x