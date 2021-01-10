Kurtis Blow leaves hospital after successful transplant (video)

Hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow has been released from the hospital after undergoing a successful heart transplant in December. “Yes I have received a healthy heart – my donor was 34 – and God is still in the miracle business- thank you everyone for your prayers,” Blow announced on Twitter this week.

The heart transplant organization, Ava’s Heart, premiered a video of “The Breaks” rapper leaving the hospital spitting his rhymes to his well renowned classic and flexing a few B-boy moves in the process. Ava’s Heart tweeted, “@KurtisBlow1 edition of the transplant hustle. This video exclusively shared with us shows Kurtis leaving UCLA hospital after his very recent heart transplant. You can feel the joy of a patient homeward bound! We love you Kurtis and your wife, Shirley!”

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D also wished the hip-hop elder statesman congratulations on his recovery, posting on Twitter, “[email protected] thank you. Godfather out of hospital today after heart transplant @hiphopgods.”

His Krush Groove co-star Sheila E also sent her wishes as well, typing, “Hi family, I’m excited to share I spoke to my good friend @KurtisBlow1and he’s leaving the hospital and celebrating a new heart transplant.”

Blow has a history of heart problems and suffered a heart attack in 2016. In 2019, he underwent open-heart surgery.

“Thank God, The King Of Rap Is Home! (Brother @KurtisBlow celebrating a successful heart transplant – leaving the hospital in fine health,” The Roots’ Questlove added in a heartfelt communication.

The “If I Ruled the World” rapper doesn’t seem to be slowing down either, and even a few new projects slated for this year. “I just talked to the father of hip -DJ Kool Herc – big plans for 2021 and beyond – the King and the father together – Stay tuned!!! More miracles to come!!!” he posted this week on Instagram,

Check the footage on the next page of Blow exiting the hospital in grand fashion.