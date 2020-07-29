Malik B, founding member of hip-hop super-group, The Roots, dead at 47

The hip-hop community is in mourning today as it was announced that Malik B, one of the founding members of The Roots, has died at the age of 47.

His death was confirmed Wednesday, July 29, by family members and music colleagues, including The Roots’ his partner in rhyme Black Thought.

The Philly rapper’s cousin, Don Champion, a CBS news correspondent, provided his thoughts while reminiscing on Twitter. He wrote:

“Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP ❤️.”

Black Thought shared an understandably intimate statement as reports of Malik’s passing began to surface.

“We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of himself, Malik and Roots co-founder Questlove. “We resurrected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your b—-.”

Outside of The Roots, Malik went on to release two albums of his own, a decade a part, in Street Assault (2005) and 2015’s Unpredictable. He also dropped an EP, Psychological EP, in 2006.

Quest Love has yet to release a statement.

