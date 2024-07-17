Robert Glasper, Samara Joy, The Roots and others are making Ravinia hot in 2024

As the swelling summer heat temps continue to rise, we eagerly await the fall leaves.

Ravinia Festival remains a destination, for music enthusiasts offering a diverse lineup of performances to cater to every musical palate. This season the festival’s plays include a variety of acclaimed artists. Whether enjoying picnics on the lawns or immersing in the grand pavilion ambiance each show at Ravinia is an experience that sets it apart.

August 8 2024; Angelique Kidjo + MeShell Ndegeocello

The captivating collaboration, between Angelique Kidjo and MeShell Ndegeocello promises an evening filled with music. Kidjo, a Grammy winning artist renowned for her performances and African inspired melodies complements Ndegeocello’s bass grooves seamlessly. Together they create a blend of rhythms and soulful tunes that guarantee an unforgettable musical journey.

August 14 2024; Robert Glasper + J. Ivy

On August 14th jazz lovers will be treated to the genius of Robert Glasper. His ability to blend, rap, R&B, soul and jazz has earned him multiple Grammy’s and has endeared him among his peers and fans alike.

Renowned poet J. Ivy, a two time Grammy award winner will be joining Glasper for a performance. J. Ivys storytelling prowess and spoken word artistry reflect the essence of a griot promising a captivating experience that resonates on a level, with the audience.

On August 24 2024; The Roots

The iconic group, The Roots will grace Ravinia with their talent on August 24. Known for their performances that cater to diverse preferences Black Thoughts lyrical skill and delivery are sure to captivate the crowd while Questloves drumming sets the rhythm for an evening that promises to be both memorable and impactful.

On August 25 2024; Samara Joy

Grammy winning Best New Artist of 2023 Samara Joy continues to enchant listeners with her melodies since then. Her velvety jazz infused vocals and contemporary songwriting style create a tranquil atmosphere that transports audiences to a place of serenity.

On August 31 2024; TLC + Shaggy

Don’t miss the performance, by legendary group TLC and reggae fusion artist Shaggy on August 31. With TLCs pop and R&B influences blending seamlessly with Shaggys reggae vibes this night promises to deliver a experience.

Both shows feature songs that promise a performance making them a must see for fans of 90s and 2000s music.

September 13 2024; Joffrey Ballet and the music of Ramsey Lewis

On September 13 2024 the Joffrey Ballet will showcase the music of the Ramsey Lewis. As we transition into autumn this collaboration, between ballet and jazz will captivate audiences with its blend of elegance and soulful melodies.

The Ravinia experience

The Ravinia experience at Highland Park IL combines natures beauty with top notch performances. Whether you prefer the pavilion seats or the laid back lawn setting under the stars it’s a way to savor live music.

Lawn seating, at Ravinia is where friends and families come together with baskets, wine and lawn chairs for a shared experience that goes beyond enjoying the music.

For those seeking a classic concert feel pavilion seating offers acoustics and a great view of the talented performers.

This summer and autumn Ravinia welcomes you to enjoy the experience of music. The lineup offered features a variety of artists from eras and musical styles ensuring there is something to suit everyones taste.