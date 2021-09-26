Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband trashes her in explosive rant

Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband spat fire at “The Real” cohost by calling her “trash” after she announced her pregnancy with husband Jeezy’s first baby.

Mai was exuberant as she also promoted a bra line that will aid her as her figure continues to grow in the coming months since she admits she hates wearing traditional bras.

However, things got quite nasty over the weekend when a fan used Mai’s happy news to bash her former husband, Freddy Harteis, by pointing out that Mai never wanted to have children with him during their decade-long marriage. In contrast, Mai became pregnant less than six months after she married rap legend Jeezy in March 2021.

A fan remarked that “her first husband prob[ably] biting bricks and screaming run.”

Harteis, who has long grown tired of insensitive fan rhetoric since divorcing Mai, clapped back with this flame-thrower:

“Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago. Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family,” he said under the fan’s comment.

Ouch.

The posts have since been deleted but were screenshot by the likes of blogs Neighborhood Talk and TryMeNot2Day.

Harteis has since moved on and has two children with his current wife, Lindsey Toole, who became pregnant while Harteis and Mai were still in the midst of their divorce proceedings in 2017-2018.

If you thought that Harteis’s comment was nasty and unnecessary, it got worse when Harteis’s current wife also sent some zingers at Mai, accusing Mai of post-marriage “shenanigans.”

When “The Real” fellow co-host Loni Love got wind of the nastiness, she immediately defended Mai online.