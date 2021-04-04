Jeannie Mai and Jeezy raising funds for Stop Asian Hate movement

Atlanta-bred rap star Jeezy tied the knot with “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai on March 27, exactly one year after the couple announced their engagement.

According to Vogue, the couple originally wanted to get married at Lake Como in southern France, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans. With their careers already flourishing, the millionaire power couple opted to open their wedding gift registry to raise money for the nonprofit organization, Stop Asian Hate.

The organization tracks incidents of discrimination, hate and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, as well as distributes funds to Asian-owned businesses and foundations.

“What bonded Jeezy and [me] most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities. We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate,” Mai explained to The Knot.

“It’s not just the recent events that make me mindful about our distinct culture. For Jeezy, everything — from his upbringing, experiences, struggles and his position in this White-centric country — is a learning curve for me; and vice versa. Part of the foundation of our love is constantly discovering our respective identities and gaining an understanding from our experiences,” she added.

Prior to their wedding, the couple launched a charity wedding money-raising event through The Knot Registry with the goal of raising $50,000 to be distributed to verified fundraisers supporting the AAPI community. So far they’ve raised close to six thousand dollars in four days, after the launch on March 31.

“We want our wedding guests and loved ones to not only feel a connection to our unique backgrounds, but also to give back to a cause that is near and dear to our hearts as individuals and, together as a couple,” stated Jeezy and Jeannie on the registry’s GoFundMe page.

