Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg lend their talents to ‘The Addams Family 2’

Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg are gearing up for Halloween and will be spitting a few verses on the upcoming The Addams Family 2 soundtrack. The animated film and soundtrack will both debut on Oct. 1 and the Texas hot girl will drop her heat alongside Colombian singer Maluma on the track “Crazy Family.” Meg teased her involvement on the soundtrack and shared the new heat.

“You know what real hot girls have? A real crazy family. Collabed with @maluma and @rockmafiaforever on the track ‘Crazy Family’ for The #AddamsFamily!,” she stated on Instagram.

Snoop will be kicking his laid back rhymes on a track called “It Ain’t Nuthin’” with R&B crooner October London. He’ll also be lending his voice to the film as well, playing Cousin It. Snoop shared a snippet of his new track on Instagram and promoted his new film as well.

“Cousin IT hit me n said I got 2 get on the new Addams Family soundtrack. Check out ‘It Ain’t Nothin’ on the movie soundtrack— released when The #AddamsFamily2 is available in theaters and on demand October 1 @meettheaddams,” the “Lay Low” rapper posted.

The Addams Family 2 will also feature the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Nick Kroll, Chloe Grace Moretz and Bette Midler. Besides starring in The Addams Family 2 this week, Snoop will also be featured in the new Starz series “BMF,” which debuted yesterday on Sept. 26. The series is executive produced by 50 Cent and is based on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and their $250 million drug empire. Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor, on the show this season. His character is described by Starz as “a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con.”

Take a listen to “Crazy Family” below as Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma give you something to tango to and check the trailer.



