Snoop Dogg enters the gaming metaverse big dog style with private concerts & more

Snoop Dogg will enter the metaverse by owning his own virtual land in The Sandbox, where he will set up his mansion. Snoop will also launch his NFT collection including player avatars and a limited ‘Snoop Dogg Private Party Pass’ that gives users VIP access to concerts, events, Q&As, and dedicated NFT drops. Snoop will also launch a 3D avatar collection inside The Sandbox and players will be able to create games using virtual “Doggfather” items such as Snoop Dogg’s personal car collection, dogs, statues, memorabilia, and more.

Snoop Dogg has always been on the cutting edge of new technologies, investing in telemedicine and launching his own esports tournament series, the Gangsta Gaming League, in 2019. In April of this year, he dropped “A Journey with the Dogg,” a select set of NFTs designed to offer a look into his life that included the exclusive track NFT. His next step into the NFT world is The Sandbox, the fast-growing decentralized gaming platform where he can share his NFT collection and lifestyle with players around the world.

To mark the occasion, The Sandbox will hold a LAND SALE on September 30th, 2021 at 1 p.m. (UTC), which will allow fans to buy land adjacent to the property of Snoop Dogg’s, thus becoming the Doggfather’s virtual neighbors in the metaverse.

“I’m always on the look-out for new ways of connecting with fans and what we’ve created in The Sandbox is the future of virtual hangouts, NFT drops and exclusive concerts,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’ll have a fresh set of Dogg style NFTs that players can integrate into the game experiences to take this online experience to the next level for sure.”

“We are building the future of entertainment where everyone will enjoy creating and sharing their very own virtual experiences,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “The Sandbox is bringing iconic culture with Snoop Dogg and enhancing it through innovation with NFTs and virtual experiences. Snoop’s LAND is decentralized; 100% owned by him to develop through his creative genius. I can’t wait to join his first private party in The Sandbox!”

All info on Snoop Dogg entering The Sandbox, as well as the Private Party Pass can be found on https://sandbox.game/snoopdogg/