Why Jada Pinkett Smth and Willow considered Brazilian butt lifts

Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow were seriously considering getting the famous Brazilian butt lift recently.

The 50-year-old mother and 20-year-old daughter discussed why they were going to make the move to augment the shape of their derrieres on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk.”

“I’m glad we’re here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one,” Pinkett Smith tells Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, on the show.

“Me too!” Willow exclaimed. “I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway.”

Pinkett Smith told her daughter to get the rounder and firmer buttocks the old-fashioned way and “build a butt” rather than purchasing one.

“I told her. I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt,’” Pinkett Smith said amid the laughter.

“And you built it to the point that people thought you got surgery,” Pinkett Smith tells Willow.

“No, you’re right,” Willow responded

Banfield-Norris, 67, laments the fact that women never cease to feel pressured to retain their youthfulness.

“I just feel like there’s always so much more pressure on women to look a certain way,” Banfield-Norris says as Pinkett Smith concurred. “You know it’s all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real.”

“Like I’ve had botox, then you get to the point where how much you’re gonna do, but then it almost becomes addictive,” she says.



New episodes of “Red Table Talk” air on Facebook Watch on Wednesdays at 12 a.m. ET.