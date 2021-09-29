10 Black-owned handbag brands you should know about

A woman’s handbag can be her favorite accessory and most prized possession — and no matter how many she already owns, there’s nothing like adding a new one to your collection. On average, women have about 11 handbags in their closets, with 10 percent having more than 20 (don’t worry if you are in that 10 percent this is a judgment-free zone). Whether or not you are currently in the market for a new purse, you should know about these 10 Black-owned handbag brands for the next time that you are.

Mateo

Currently sold in some of the most notable retailers worldwide like Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, and Matches Fashion, Mateo was founded in 2009 by Matthew Harris. In addition to the timeless handbags, it also offers architecturally inspired jewelry for men and women.

Jumz

Inspired by the founder’s passion for fashion and style and African heritage, Jumz is a handcrafted brand made for the contemporary woman.

Zashadu

Zashadu is a sustainable luxury brand that specializes in handcrafted leather handbags. The brand works with leathers that were locally and sustainably sourced, farmed exotic skins, and rough-cut precious stones.

Telfar

Known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” Telfar has taken the fashion industry by storm over the last few years. The brand has established a cult following and creates a signature shopping tote that is “not for you” but “for everyone.” Just make sure you sign up for their newsletter to get notifications on drops because their bags sell out in minutes.

Muji Lagos

Muji Lagos is a handbag and accessories brand handmade by artisans in Lagos, Nigeria. Their leather handbags come in an array of striking patterns and colors and epitomize precision, craftsmanship, and style.

