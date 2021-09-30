What Russell Westbrook hopes people gain from his upcoming documentary

NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook became a Los Angeles Laker this year and hopes to score his first championship alongside LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis. Before the season kicks off on Oct. 19, Westbrook will be releasing a documentary on his life titled “Passion Play: Russell Westbrook” on Oct. 15.

The film will premiere on Showtime and spotlight his personal life, career and community activism. Russell Westbrook and Donnell Beverly are the executive producers for the project and it was co-produced by Raynard Westbrook, Russell’s younger brother.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Passion Play is a self-portrait of a man whose story has often been written about and pedaled by pundits and commentators, but rarely – if ever – by the man himself. A late bloomer who didn’t start on his high school basketball team until his junior year, Westbrook has gone on to become one of the greatest point guards of all time, holding the career record for triple-double performances (184 and counting). A perennial All-Star and 2017 league MVP, Westbrook uses his emotions and ‘Why Not?’ mentality to drive him to greatness.”

The new film will be the second documentary Westbrook has released this year. This spring, he partnered with The History Channel to release “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre,” which coincided with the massacre’s 100th anniversary. The 13-year NBA veteran is very private and this will be the first look into his life.

“People don’t really understand who I am. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t affect me,” Westbrook says in the trailer.

Earlier this year, he partnered with LA Promise Fund to launch the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Middle and High Schools, known collectively as Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy. The Academy adopts several schools throughout the Los Angeles area and makes sure students have access to high-quality athletic programs while balancing a strong education and leadership development.

“I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court. There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans,” Westbrook told Sports Illustrated.

