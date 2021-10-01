6 simple ways overspenders can save money

Let’s face it, some of us are saving wizards while for others, it comes as a real struggle. If you find yourself questioning where all your money went, then you are one of those people who have a harder time saving than others. This is nothing to feel bad about, you just haven’t yet found what works best for you. Luckily, there are six simple ways that you can stop overspending and get started building your savings.

Utilize a savings app

Thankfully, some tools can automatically take money out of your bank account and put it into a separate savings account. This takes the work out of savings for you. Apps like Qapital or Digit are great for transferring over small amounts at a time. You can set rules for how much of a percentage is transferred from every deposit that hits your checking account. You can even set a “guilty pleasure” rule that saves an amount set by you each time you make a purchase somewhere you probably shouldn’t be.

Limit eating out

You’ll be surprised how much money you will save by just cooking your meals at home. You don’t have to refrain from going out completely but limiting the frequency in which you do will help tremendously. This also applies to ordering food on UberEats, Door Dash, GrubHub, or any other food delivery provider.

Continue reading on the next page