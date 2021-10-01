Lori Harvey opens up about how Michael B. Jordan stole her heart

Lori Harvey has opened up about her relationship with actor and heartthrob Michael B. Jordan.

During the season eight premiere of “The Real,” co-host Loni Love asked the model and influencer what makes her relationship with Jordan so special.

“We just really balance each other,” Harvey replied. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

When asked about the sexiest or sweetest thing her beau has done for her, Harvey said he is “really good at all the big things.”

We’ve seen proof of this with the Black Panther actor renting out an aquarium for a private tour on Valentine’s Day this past February but Harvey says it’s the little things that matter most to her.

“The everyday things is what I think really is what makes him special,” she said. “He just listens to me when I talk. Even the other day I’d just been saying I really want to go to a farmer’s market. And so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing? Get dressed. I’m about to come pick you up.’ And he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market. We had the best day. It’s things like that.”

The pair went public with their relationship in January of this year but were rumored to have been dating since late 2020.