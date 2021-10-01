Talent and tour manager Jason Hobdy shares his recipe for developing artists

Jason Hobdy’s career as a talent and tour manager began with his 10-year stint with MBK Entertainment under the tutelage of Jeff Robinson, Jeanine McClean and Suzette Williams. After working with artists like Elle Varner, Alicia Keys, Rotimi from “Power,” and most recently, Lucky Daye and H.E.R., as well as the new talent he’s added to his résumé, his eye for talent is undeniable.

During a recent interview with rolling out, Hobdy shared his story and strategy for developing talent.

What power do hip-hop and R&B hold in the music industry?

It’s culture. I was just a little boy from the Bronx, [New York]. I studied and immersed myself in music, and it became a part of me. From that alone, it has opened up doors, I have traveled the world, and it has shown me that there’s a big world out here outside of the Bronx. And I sit here today and have my own touring company, my own management company. I’ve worked with some of the big names, all through my love of hip-hop and R&B. I’m just happy I can give the opportunity back to kids like myself [who are] coming up.

