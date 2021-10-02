Puerto Rican artist The Official Bron says his music crosses all genres

Meet Puerto Rican artist Matthew Emilio Lebron aka “The Official Bron” from Brooklyn, New York. This 29-year-old soldier who currently serves in the United States Army has unique talents rarely seen in his profession. LeBron is an independent hip-hop artist with incredible versatility that spans a wide array of music genres including hip-hop, reggaeton, pop and R&B.

What led you to music?

The streets led me to music. I went down a bad path and when I felt that I had nothing and nobody, I resorted to music for direction to the right path.

Let’s talk specifically about your latest project. What was the inspiration behind it?

My last project “The Come Up” was inspired by the fact that I was just beginning to come up as an independent artist and it was my first professionally recorded album in a studio. Fully funded on my own which made it make more sense to put that name on it.

Did you rely on faith or your own understanding for this project?

“The Come Up” was comprised of five different genres of music. The genres are hip-hop, rap, R&B, pop, and reggaeton. The reason behind this is because I want to show the world that I am versatile.

Most artists have mentors. Who are your mentors?

This may sound cliché, but I never had a mentor. I would say the way life has unfolded for me is my mentor. I won’t say music saved me, but it did give my life more meaning. My main purpose in coming up in the music industry is to provide for my next generation what wasn’t provided for me.

What is next for you?

My goal is to reach the top of my craft in the music industry. I don’t want to sound cocky, but I can achieve whatever I believe. I’m currently working on an album that will be released soon this year. This will get me much closer to my goal.