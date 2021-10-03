Charlamagne Tha God’s biggest regret

Charlamagne Tha God made his mark being a brave and unapologetic radio journalist and has been known to antagonize and sometimes take things too far as well. He recently spoke with the Associated Press about one of his most regrettable moments, one that he wishes he could take back which is when he clowned boxing champion Floyd Mayweather for having difficulty with reading.

“I remember when the Floyd Mayweather situation happened. Everybody was clowning Floyd about not being able to read. I remember when 50 Cent did his video about having him go on Jimmy Kimmel to read a Harry Potter Book. I remember my producer at the time saying we had audio of Floyd reading. … I heard him. I told (my producer) that we were going on the radio with that right now. She was like ‘No.’ Literally, everybody in the room was like ‘No.’ Angela, Envy, everybody was saying, ‘Charlamagne, you can’t do this,’” The Breakfast Club host explained.

Charlamagne then revealed that he immediately felt bad after taking the low blow but his main concern was his show’s ratings at the time.

“I was like, he’s got a fight to sell. We got a fight to sell. He’s trying to get people to tune in. We’re trying to get people to tune in. There was nothing to it other than I’m trying to beat all of these people to the punch, trying to get Floyd to come read. When I say immediately I felt regret, I immediately felt bad. Nobody pressed me. I didn’t get in no trouble.

“That was me as a man like ‘That was f—– up. Especially when I started seeing all these people started hitting me up on social media saying it triggered (them). Someone told me that they used to get called [on] in class to read. I didn’t realize there was so many people out there who had that struggle. That was definitely one of those moments of regret,” the New York Time’s Bestselling book author also told the AP.

