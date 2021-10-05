‘Say It Loud! On Race, Law, History, and Culture’ by Randall Kennedy

In a magnum opus that spans two decades, Harvard Law School professor Randall Kennedy, one of our preeminent legal scholars and public intellectuals, gives us twenty-nine provocative essays–some previously published, others written for this occasion–that explore key social justice issues of our time.

Informed by sharpness of observation and often courting controversy, deep fellow feeling, decency, and wit, Say It Loud! includes:

The George Floyd Moment: Promise and Peril – Isabel Wilkerson, the Election of 2020, and Racial Caste – The Princeton Ultimatum: Antiracism Gone Awry – The Constitutional Roots of “Birtherism” – Inequality and the Supreme Court – “Nigger” The Strange Career Continues – Frederick Douglass: Everyone’s Hero – Remembering Thurgood Marshall – Why Clarence Thomas Ought to Be Ostracized – The Politics of Black Respectability – Policing Racial Solidarity

In each essay, Kennedy is mindful of complexity, ambivalence, and paradox, and he is always stirring and enlightening. Say It Loud! is a wide-ranging summa of Randall Kennedy’s thought on the realities and imaginaries of race in America.