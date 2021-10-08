Answer these 4 questions to find your unique style and then go flaunt it

Establishing what your style looks like can be challenging for some. Style doesn’t necessarily come easy for everyone but that is nothing to be ashamed of. Cultivating your personal style can come with time, but once you do you will be glad you did.

It makes shopping much simpler and also just makes it easier to get dressed every morning. Although doing this might seem daunting initially, asking yourself these four questions can be used as a guide to help get you started.

Who are your biggest style inspirations?

Determining your biggest style inspirations can give you a blueprint for the type of wardrobe you want to build. You can look to people in your life or even just style bloggers or celebrities. Whichever styles you feel most aligned with will help you figure out the type of clothing you should be keeping an eye out for.

What is something you always wanted to wear but haven’t?

When you think about something that you always wanted to wear but haven’t, that tells you the type of clothing you are drawn to but for whatever reason feel like you might not be able to pull off. Cultivating your sense of style is all about experimenting and seeing what works for you. You could finally try wearing something you initially thought you couldn’t pull off and turns out it looks amazing. Then whatever qualities drew you to that particular clothing item can become staple parts of the overall makeup of your style.

What are your favorite items in your current closet?

Identifying your favorite items that you already own is one of the most important steps because this can help you figure out what it is that you need more of. When you assess why you love those pieces you can start to figure out what they have in common. You can keep that in mind as you continue to build out your wardrobe.

What colors do you feel incredible wearing?

Are you more drawn to earth tones and neutrals like olive green and taupe, or do more vibrant colors like electric orange and lime green do it for you? Giving this a little thought will help narrow down the types of colors that can make up your wardrobe. Of course, you won’t have an exclusive set of colors throughout your entire closet but identifying an overarching theme or color story will make shopping more painless since you already have an idea of the type of hues you do like.