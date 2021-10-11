 Skip to content

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner

Author, Dawn Turner tells a riveting, coming-of-age memoir about three Black girls from the storied Bronzeville section of Chicago that offers a penetrating exploration of race, opportunity, friendship, sisterhood, and the powerful forces at work that allow some to flourish…and others to falter.

They were three Black girls. Dawn, tall and studious; her sister, Kim, younger by three years and headstrong as they come; and her best friend, Debra, already prom-queen pretty by third grade. They bonded–fervently and intensely in that unique way of little girls–as they roamed the concrete landscape of Bronzeville, a historic neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, the destination of hundreds of thousands of Black folks who fled the ravages of the Jim Crow South.


