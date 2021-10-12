Kanye West taking a huge loss on the sale of his Wyoming estate

Fresh off the release of his 10th studio album Donda, Kanye West is putting one of his creative hubs on the market. West is selling his Cody, Wyoming ranch for $11 million and is taking a loss on the sale as he initially paid $14 million for the estate. The 4,000-acre property is located 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park and has a panoramic view of the Rocky Mountains.

The ranch was a popular place for West to go and record, which has been dubbed “Yeezy campus.” The property was called “Monster Lake Ranch” prior to the “Good Life” rapper moving in and later rechristening the property West Lake Ranch. According to People, West installed a music studio above the “eating cabin,” and had brought a fleet of vehicles to the property, including Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, ATVs, UTVs and his “tank,” all painted in matching matte black.

Ye isn’t abandoning Wyoming altogether, as he also purchased another ranch in neighboring Greybull three months after buying the Cody property in 2019 for around the same price. According to DBW Realty, the “once in a lifetime property” includes such rustic features as two freshwater trophy lakes, a horse facility, livestock corrals and hay meadows. It also offers more commercial elements: a lodge, large kitchen and go-cart track.

“The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment,” the realtor states.

In related news, a mural of Kanye is about to hit the market as an NFT.

