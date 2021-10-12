Offset buys Cardi B the present of a lifetime for her birthday (video)

Offset gave his wife Cardi B a next-level birthday present when he bought her a glamorous new home in the Dominican Republic.

The Migos member unveiled the special gift at an ultra-exclusive party at the Los Angeles River Studio that included Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Winnie Harlow, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen, Karrueche Tran, Jourdan Pauline, and Trey Songz. The A-list guests dined on West Indian eats like jerk chicken, oxtail, plantains, and rice & peas while classic dancehall tunes pulsated throughout the studio.

After the party got jumping, Offset, 29, then took the mic and showed off Cardi’s new estate in the Caribbean island nation.

Offset bought Cardi B a house in the Dominican Republic for her birthday. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmVhOdEluz — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

What made the gesture extra meaningful to Cardi is the fact that she descends from the D.R. where her father was born. Her mother is also Caribbean as she hails from Trinidad & Tobago.

Cardi, who is also 29, then partied the night away at the lavish affair.

Cardi B, Hennessy and Megan Thee Stallion watching Normani dance at Cardi’s Birthday Party 😍 pic.twitter.com/CrFvrCHXkl — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

After the party, Cardi couldn’t wait to tell her 110 million followers gave her the present of a lifetime because he’s been listening much more than he ever gave on.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” she said, adding that he’d been paying attention the whole time.

Offset and Cardi have been married since 2017 and welcomed their daughter Kulture a year later in July 2018. Cardi gave birth to the couple’s son in September 2021.