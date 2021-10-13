‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will resume without her

“The Wendy Williams Show” will return on Oct. 18, 2021, but the host will not be there.

When the daytime talk show resumes on Monday, it will feature a steady rotation of celebrity guests while Williams continues fighting off several major medical maladies, the show has announced.

Williams, 57, has been beset with “ongoing health issues,” which has included contracting a breakthrough case of the novel coronavirus, being hospitalized with reported mental health issues, and then dealing with chronic problems such as her Grave’s Disease and thyroid issues.

This is why Williams’ eponymous show will begin “airing originals” on Oct. 18, “with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” the announcement read on the show’s Instagram page.

Williams, 57, was initially scheduled to start her new season on Sept. 20, but pushed it back on more than one occasion.

The production company did not state Williams’ current diagnosis, but revealed that she “continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.”

It has been rumored that prolific TV host Nick Cannon, who already hosts “Wild ‘N Out,” “The Masked Singer” and his own self-titled talk show, could be stepping in to share the hosting duties for an indefinite period.

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” the statement continued. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”