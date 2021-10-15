Watch the official trailer for the 2nd season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The official trailer for the second season of “Power Book II: Ghost” finally arrived on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Season one of the series ended with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) killing his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus). The second season picks up with him trying to figure his way out of the mess he created in true Tariq fashion and turning to Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and his new partner Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) for help.

In the trailer, we also see him asking for help from New York City Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) as he will be returning to the show as a series regular.

The one-minute, 25-second clip features 50 Cent reprising his role as Kanaan Stark and Redman as Theo Rollins who will be guest-starring as the brother of Method Man’s character.

Set to return on Nov. 21, 2021, on Starz, fans of the show will see the original cast back in action with Mary J. Blige, Paige Hurd, Woody McClain and Gianni Paolo as Tariq’s right-hand man Brayden Weston.

“I’m excited. We’ve been waiting on this for so long, and I just feel like I’ve been waiting forever. Now that we have the date, it’s creeping. I’m ready. It’s time,” Hurd told PopSugar in an interview.

Check out the official trailer below: