Redman added to the cast of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Method Man has built up quite a resume in the acting arena with performances in series’ like “The Wire” and “Godfather of Harlem.” The Wu-Tang rapper has now teamed up once again with his mic-sharing partner Redman who will be making his debut appearance in season two of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Fresh off their Verzuz concert performance, the two previously starred together in the 2001 cannabis cult classic film How High. Redman will play the brother of Method Man’s character Davis Maclean in the crime tale drama. In the series, Maclean has mentioned that he’s had to represent his own brother in the past.

In 2021, “Power Book II: Ghost” executive producer Courtney Kemp told TVline that she believed Redman would be perfect for the role, but it was just a thought then. “My dream is to get Redman to do it. That’s my dream, but I don’t know yet. We haven’t gotten there yet,” she revealed.

Meth was also more than open to the idea at the time and was all smiles talking to TVLine. “That would be crazy, and Redman would kill it, he would kill that and it would be comedy. All day long, it would be comedy. We play so well off each other, it’s ridiculous,” he added.

Well, Courtney and Method Man made it happen and the cannabis rapping advocates were on the set this week making the news.

“I’m on the set of ‘Ghosts PowerBook Season 2’ and you’ll never guess who I’m shooting a scene with? Yes, Y’all Funk Doctor Spock is on the scene,” the Tical rapper stated in a Twitter clip.

Redman then pops up, yelling, “Yes sir, I’m playing his brother on ‘Ghost Power Book 2’ and it’s gone be fire.”

According to the show’s character description, “Theo Rollins used to run the streets with his little brother, Davis MacLean. But now, they sit on opposite sides of the law with Theo serving an extensive prison term, and Davis, off his win in the Tasha St. Patrick case, now the biggest defense attorney in New York City. They both know, had the past played out differently, Davis could be locked up alongside his big brother, but Theo questions if the guilt’s enough for Davis to keep his promise.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is slated to return early next year and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” starring 50 Cent will debut on July 18.