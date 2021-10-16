Letitia Wright denies spreading anti-vaccination views on ‘Black Panther 2’ set

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has come out swinging and has denied a report by The Hollywood Reporter that claimed she is spreading anti-vaccination views on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wright was one of the actors discussed in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Hollywood Battle Lines Emerge in Simmering Vaccine War” story published earlier this month, which discussed actors for and against the vaccination and how COVID-19 has affected production sets.

The British-Guyanese actress also received criticism last December when she tweeted a YouTube video spreading misinformation about the vaccine. She eventually deleted the message saying she didn’t post it “to hurt anyone.” She said it merely “raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

Serval days after the post, she deleted her Twitter account and parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of the backlash. Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel series, made her return to social media this week for the first time since deleting her Twitter and responded to the article on Instagram.

“God bless you all. It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft and my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been and will continue to be my only focus. I will continue to hold onto God’s hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for God’s love, peace and joy for you all. God bless you. Letitia,” Wright posted on IG along with a scripture.

