Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show was bad

The numbers on in for Nick Cannon’s self-titled daytime talk show, and they are not good.

The multifaceted entertainer was only able to garner about 400K viewers for his debut, finishing at the bottom of the talk show heap.

Cannon, who hosts “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer” and also his own morning radio show, is not the only one who suffered through the past week. Actresss Drew Barrymore is averaging about a half-million viewers in her second season as a talk show host.

Wendy Williams, 54, considered the queen of daytime talk, is getting a reported 600K viewers despite her decade-long stint at the helm of her eponymous show. It remains to be seen if Williams will be able to return to her show in the near future, if at all, as she continues to battle a host of medical maladies, including coming off the coronavirus, as well as Grave’s disease and a thyroid problem.

There is wide speculation in the industry that Cannon could be the one to replace Williams if she is out for an extended period of time.

Showbiz 411 speculates that Cannon’s public support for National of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhn as well as his controversial views on Jews in 2020 may have greatly impaired his ability to draw in a large audience.

In contrast, “Jeopardy” averaged 5.5 million viewers the week of October 3, 2021.