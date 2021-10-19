Blue Ivy steals show in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s commercial for Tiffany (video)

There are some certainties in life. The sun rises in the east, water is wet, and Blue Ivy Carter steals the show whenever she appears with her uber-famous parents.

The charismatic 9-year-old’s adoring fans went frenetic when she appeared with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z in the latest Tiffany & Co. commercial. The Grammy-winning preteen was at her precocious best as she made fans giggle and swoon with her quick cameo.

The commercial, called “Date Night,” begins with Queen Bey being chauffeured around Manhattan in her red carpet best outfit. Beyoncé, 40, is soon joined by husband Jay-Z, for the ultimate date night of riding around the world-famous borough while chomping on pizza and imbibing on the best champagne.

At about the 1-minute mark, Blue Ivy appears in the back window behind the car running to join her aristocratic parents in the luxury limo. Once inside, Blue, who is wearing stylish eyeglasses and sporting braces, lovingly hugs up with Bey and Jay as the family pooch is put in her lap.

The ad concludes with Blue out of the frame as the couple cuddles up while listening to Paul Anka’s classic “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” in the background.

Blue Ivy has been a scene-stealer ever since she was a tyke when Bey used to cover her head in a towel while shuffling her back and forth from the car to the apartment. Blue Ivy really began to blossom, personality-wise, when she was captured on camera telling her parents to quiet down during the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Blue Ivy and her younger siblings, 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, were also featured with their mom in a campaign for the Ivy Park Kids launch, Rodeo Kids.