Blue Ivy Carter becomes 2nd youngest to ever win a Grammy

Fans have been spellbound by Blue Ivy Carter’s effortless magnetism for several years now. The Recording Academy certainly agrees.

Blue Ivy became the second youngest artist to ever win a coveted Grammy Awards when the 9-year-old wunderkind and her mother Beyoncé and Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid took the prize for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” during the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021.

The youngest person to ever be nominated and win a Grammy was 8-year-old Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters in 2001. According to the British-based Independent, Peasall was one of the credited artists on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, which won Album of the Year.

“Brown Skin Girl” is a hit single from Beyoncé’s acclaimed album The Lion King: The Gift, with Blue Ivy singing the opening and closing lines, earning her credits.

Later on the evening, Blue’s mom broke the all-time record when won her 28th Grammy during her auspicious career, breaking Alison Krauss’ mark of 27. Queen Bey was nominated for an industry high nine Grammys at music’s biggest night in Los Angeles.

“Brown Skin Girl” was already a special record for the mother and child for the powerful message contained within it.

“When I see fathers singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin, that’s why I make music,” Beyoncé said in the documentary on the making of the album that aired on ABC.