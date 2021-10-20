 Skip to content

Dr. Dre served divorce order papers at a cemetery during burial

October 20, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Dr. Dre and estranged wife Nicole Young during happier times. (Photo credit: Jen Lowery / Splash New

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young are already embroiled in arguably the most acrimonious celebrity divorce of the modern era. But what just happened was shocking even for their outrageous standards.


The superproducer was served legal papers by a server at the burial site where Dr. Dre was saying his final goodbye to the woman who helped raise him, his grandmother, according to Page Six.

The Chronic and Doggystyle album mastermind was reportedly standing by his grandmother’s casket when the server walked up to him and tried to hand him an envelope from Young. Encased in the package is the judge’s orders for Dre to complete the financial payments to Young that the judge ordered him regarding her lawyers’ fees.


Not surprisingly, the famously mercurial Dre recoiled at the ambush method and refused to take the package. Dre’s camp claims the server then dropped the package near the gravesite and left. But Young’s camp countered with the claim that the server left the envelope in the parking lot of the cemetery.

There seems to be confusion on whether Dre reconciled his debt and how much he owes. Page Six reports that Dre has paid $325,433.  Dre believes he has satisfied the judge’s order.

Young begs to differ. The mother of their two children said that he has to pay $1,550,000, and thereby owes $1,224,567 more.

 

