Dr. Dre had several mistresses and fathered a child, lawsuit claims

The most explosive celebrity divorce proceeding of the modern era has just gotten grimier, according to newly uncovered court documents.

It is already known that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, wants to have three women deposed in court who were alleged mistresses of the legendary music producer: Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers.

Now, there are legal docs obtained by media outlets that supposedly suggest strongly that Dr. Dre’s dalliances produced a love child.

Dre has been denying the existence of a child outside of his marriage with Anderson since about 2013.

However, Andre Young’s name came up in a 2019 lawsuit against Anderson that took place in the Superior Court of California.

Brian Zerba, an ex-employee of Anderson’s and her company Body Bakery, claims that he was wrongfully terminated. But it was what was contained in the wording of the court filings that has ears perked up.

Among the allegedly fireable offenses that Zerba committed are these: “Additionally, the owner of the tanning salon Kili Anderson, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private.”

The New York Post states that Anderson’s legal team asserted that Zerba continually inquired about “Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre,” which could constitute a violation of the PDA agreement.

Dr. Dre filed for divorce from Young in 2020 after 24 years of marriage. They have two adult children together.