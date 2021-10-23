Keke Palmer pens new ‘Southern Bell Insults’ book series

Keke Palmer continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and has now added author to her extensive list of credentials. The Akeelah and the Bee star will debut her collection of five fictional short series called Southern Bell Insults on Nov. 9 through Amazon Original. Palmer collaborated with New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory for her literary project.

The series will be comprised of five stories: Keri on The Loose, Sophie Dreams Big, Chelsea’s Werk Week, From The Desk of Lady Miss, and My Dear Friend Janet. The audio version of the stories will be released on Kindle and read by Palmer’s alter ego, Lady Miss Jaqueline.

“Anyone who has followed me on social media probably knows how unpredictable, fashionable, and feisty Lady Miss Jacqueline can be with her Southern Belle Insults. I am excited to share more of her complex world with her existing fans and introduce her to new readers on this journey filled with humor, inspiration, and self-discovery. Translating these on-camera personas to paper was a true labor of love, and I’m grateful to Jasmine Guillory and the Amazon Original Stories team for believing in my vision. I am incredibly proud of this short-story collection and can’t wait to unleash Lady Miss while introducing Janet, Chelsea, Keri, and Sophie to the world,” Palmer told Entertainment Weekly.

Besides writing and producing her own projects, Palmer will be featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Nope which will also star Daniel Kaluuya and is slated for release on July 22, 2022. She’ll also lend her voice to the upcoming carton series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” as well. The cartoon is a revamped version of the popular cartoon series “The Proud Family” which aired from 2001-2005 and centered around a Black family. Keke hit up Instagram to share more insights on her new literary works also.

“I’m thrilled to unveil the covers for my new collection, #SouthernBelleInsults, from Amazon Original Stories. Lady Miss Jacqueline has some new friends to introduce you to, and you will not want to miss the magic … or the wigs. 😏😏 The five new short stories release on Nov. 9, but visit Amazon.com/KekePalmer to sign up to be notified. The best part? Prime members will be able to read and listen for free. Now get into that loves. 💕 @amazonpublishing, she shared on IG.

Check out the photos of her “Southern Bell Insults” series below.