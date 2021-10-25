Drake gifted priceless Rolls-Royce he once rented for 35th birthday (video)

Rap superstar Drake turned 35 on Sunday, Oct. 24 and at this point in his life, there’s not much he doesn’t own or want that he can’t buy for himself. The OVO boss has been known to be generous with his inner circle and one of his friends helped him bring in the occasion and take him back down memory lane with a sentimental gift.

Drake’s DJ, Future The Prince, blessed the current rap king with a Rolls-Royce Phantom. But it’s not just any Rolls-Rolls, it was the exact same one the “God’s Plan” rapper used to rent during his fake it until you make it come-up days. Drake was elated about the gift and shared the whip on Instagram.

“Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone,” Drake revealed.

Drake celebrated his birthday Saturday night in Los Angeles with a “Narcos” themed party sporting custom cowboy boots, a white cowboy hat, tan fringed jacket, bolo tie and denim shirt. The event was held at a sound stage at Goya Studios and the theme of the party was “Chico Amante,” which translates to “lover boy,” and the title of Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy.

Keeping in character with the drug kingpin series, party favors also included boxes full of cocaine-looking bricks printed with the name of the party on them. J. Cole, Future, Larsa Pippen, Draya Michelle, Kawhi Leonard, French Montana and Offset, were just a few folks who stopped by to kick it with the “Way 2 Sexy” hitmaker. Drake’s pop, Dennis Graham, was in attendance as well. Check out a few pictures from the party below as well as Drake now officially owning his “first” Rolls Royce.