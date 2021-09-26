Drake tells J. Cole where he sits with hip-hop’s top artists

J. Cole kicked off The Off-Season Tour on Sept. 25 in Miami and dropped his latest track “Heaven’s EP” this week as well. The banging new single finds the North Carolina MC flexing over Drake’s “Pipe Down” beat as he lets fans know he hears their critiques and how they place him behind Drake and Kendrick Lamar when it comes to the top fan faves for the current hip-hop generation.

On the track J. Cole rhymes: “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n—– is superstars to me / Maybe deep down, I’m afraid of my luminosity.”

Drake obviously heard the track as he and Future made a surprise performance during J. Cole’s set and performed their new collaborative single “Way 2 Sexy.” During the performance, Drake gave the “Crooked Smile” rapper his flowers and confirmed what many feel that he’s one of the greats as well.

“I just like, I gotta say this ’cause I don’t always wanna have a heartfelt moment when we’re on stage together. You know, you did that ‘Pipe Down’ freestyle the other day. You was sayin’ in the freestyle that they gave you the bronze or whatever, me and Kendrick [Lamar] … I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic. I just want to let you know, there’s way too many people in the world that think and know that Cole is in the top position. I love you with all my heart, you’re my brother, one of my favorite artists. Always appreciate you having me out here,” Drake told the Dreamville boss.

Check out Drake and Future’ performance below as the Certified Lover Boy salutes J. Cole on his contributions to hip-hop. Also peep Cole’s “Heaven’s EP” as well.





