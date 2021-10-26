The Game vents about not being respected, demands his ‘flowers’

The Game hit up Twitter on Monday, Oct. 25, demanding his respect as he vented about not getting his credit for strengthening the West Coast’s roots in hip-hop. The “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker explained that he’s helped some of rap’s biggest stars in California excel to superstar heights.

“I never got my flowers from the industry cause wouldn’t be a puppet for the dollar bill. You know how many of your favorite WEST COAST artists I hand a hand in puttin on ??? Just being a good n—–…. Was offered finders fees, could’ve signed n—-s….. etc, I just wanted to see n—-s from my side win. Ask Dr. Dre…. Ask Top Dawg, ask n—-s… I been solid for n—-s since 2003 in this s—-t. The definition of ‘GOOD LOOKIN’,” the Game explained on Twitter.

It is well-documented that Game played a huge role in helping Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle blow up as he took them both out on their first national tours. Despite being comrades with his fellow West Coast rappers, Game has never backed down from his claim that he’s the best MC from Cali still in the game right now. In fact, he shared his views on Club House earlier this year with Kxng Crooked and Glasses Malone

“Can’t nobody in Compton out rap Game, n—-a. Can’t nobody in Compton out rap me. Kendrick my n—-a. Kendrick doing his s—-t. I love that ni—-a to death. N—-a, I flew past Kendrick when that ni—-a was on foot, n—-a, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this s—-t. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Compton, n—–a. Hardest n—–a in Compton — rapping, lyricist, me. Any n—–a that say any different, I’ll body him and any n—–a he f—-k with,” Game declared.

Still showing love, he mentioned in the Club House discussion that NWA’s MC Ren, DJ Quik and Kendrick Lamar were the MCs he considered the top three from his city besides himself. The Compton rapper didn’t state what prompted yesterday’s tweets because he doesn’t have any issues with Dr. Dre., Top Dawg or Kendrick Lamar but he could be making noise to be added to the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Feb. 13, 2022, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Super Bowl performance will star Dr. Dre and some of his other musical cohorts – Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.