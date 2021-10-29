Black teen allegedly killed over disagreement with girlfriend; 3 peers arrested

On Oct. 27, students at a Florida high school honored the memory of a classmate who was allegedly stabbed to death over a girl, according to multiple reports.

Dwight’s memorial was filled with love from our faculty, staff, students, special guests and of course his parents. We honored our #PatriotScholar by celebrating his life. I’m proud of our kids for the incredible strength they showed today. #PatriotFamily #ForeverAPatriot pic.twitter.com/HnTg9lXGgK — Principal Formoso (@msformoso) October 28, 2021

Miramar high school senior Dwight “DJ” Grant’s body was found near his apartment on Oct. 19. His mother reported the 17-year-old missing on Oct. 17, as he didn’t show up for school the next day, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Three Miramar students in connection to the murder have been arrested. Andre Clemens III, 17, Christie Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, were in custody at the juvenile justice department in Broward County on Oct. 25, according to Local10. Parisienne is Clemens’ girlfriend, and the arrest warrant showed Clemens was upset Grant had sex with his ex-girlfriend.

Clemens’ ex-girlfriend confirmed the sex between her and Grant was consensual.

Records show Parisienne messaged Grant about having sex on Oct. 17. Surveillance video shows Parisienne lured Grant up the stairs, where Smith and Clemens waited. Clemens stabbed Grant in the neck with a knife and used a sword to stab him in the chest, Smith told detectives, according to the arrest report. Smith and Clemens were seen on video appearing to carry a lifeless body, a Miramar detective said.

Clemens, Parisienne and Smith have all been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.