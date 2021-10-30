Hip-hop veteran Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. shares his battle with colon cancer

Kangol Kid, a member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group U.T.F.O., is fighting for his life after he underwent surgery for Stage 4 colon cancer on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the North Shore University Hospital in New York. The ‘Roxanne Roxanne” hit maker was diagnosed in February but announced on Instagram this week that his illness had gotten worse.

“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more. Things have become and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all. ~Kang. #kangolkid #kangol #utfo #roxanneroxanne #f—–cancer,” he posted on Instagram prior to his operation.

The veteran rapper went under the knife previously in March for surgery on the condition when he had a colonoscopy and had to get 10 centimeters of his colon removed. He spoke with PIX 11 News after his first operation.

“There was definitely discomfort in the belly. One of the signs you would see immediately is bleeding, and you’ll notice this as you wipe or you’ll see it in your stool, so I was definitely experiencing that. But what really set it off was I’m in the comfort of my own room, and I had to pass gas, and it came out with a substance … it was a bloody mucus,” Kangol Kid detailed of his health issues.

After his symptoms, he told the news outlet that’s when he went to the doctor and found the shattering news.

“I didn’t believe it. That’s the last thing you want to hear. … when those words were said to me, I fell out inside. I stood up after awhile, spoke to my friends who kept my spirits up through all of this and my mentality just changed, like, ‘You gotta fight this,’” he stated at the time.

Kangol posted a thumbs up post on Friday and thanked people for praying him as he recovers. A GoFundMe account was also created to help offset his medical bills. Colon cancer is the same disease that took the life of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman last year. U.T.F.O. also consisted of Educated Rapper, Doctor Ice, and Mix Master Ice. The Educated Rapper died in 2017 after his own bout with cancer.