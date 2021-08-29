A-list stars honor Chadwick Boseman 1 year later

On the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, multiple A-list celebrities and admirers paused to pay homage to the prodigiously talented thespian.

Boseman, 43, shocked the world when he died from colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, which he had been able to keep from the world until his final days. No one outside his inner circle even knew that he was sick, much less dying from the devastating disease. Not even the directors of some of his final movies, such as Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler nor Spike Lee who helmed Da 5 Bloods, knew the extremely arduous process he was undergoing with surgeries and chemotherapy.

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who took home Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 12 Years a Slave, reminisced over his smile and laughter in a poignant post on Twitter.

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Viola Davis took to Instagram to explain that “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed,” she said adding heart and prayer emojis.

Other marquee Hollywood stars joined Davis and Nyong’o in saluting Boseman, including his Black Panther co-star and antagonist Michael B. Jordan and Emmy-nominated actress Kerry Washington. Even SportsCenter tipped its cap after Boseman slayed the role of baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson in the critically-acclaimed film 42.

One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King. 🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lJZipbAR9H — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 28, 2021

The death of Chadwick Boseman boggles the mind. Seemingly out of nowhere, he appeared in a flash, bursting on the scene with light and power and youth and strength and love and LIFE. And then he was gone. https://t.co/lugDdyTeaU — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) August 28, 2021

Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021