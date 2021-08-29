 Skip to content

A-list stars honor Chadwick Boseman 1 year later

August 29, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Chadwick Boseman (Photo credit: © PacificCoastNews)

On the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, multiple A-list celebrities and admirers paused to pay homage to the prodigiously talented thespian.


Boseman, 43, shocked the world when he died from colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, which he had been able to keep from the world until his final days. No one outside his inner circle even knew that he was sick, much less dying from the devastating disease. Not even the directors of some of his final movies, such as Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler nor Spike Lee who helmed Da 5 Bloods, knew the extremely arduous process he was undergoing with surgeries and chemotherapy.

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who took home Best Actress in a Supporting Role for 12 Years a Slave, reminisced over his smile and laughter in a poignant post on Twitter.


Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Viola Davis took to Instagram to explain that “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed,” she said adding heart and prayer emojis.

Other marquee Hollywood stars joined Davis and Nyong’o in saluting Boseman, including his Black Panther co-star and antagonist Michael B. Jordan and Emmy-nominated actress Kerry Washington. Even SportsCenter tipped its cap after Boseman slayed the role of baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson in the critically-acclaimed film 42.

 

 

 

